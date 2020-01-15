The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 edition will take place in January, hosts Cameroon have confirmed.

The tournament is being moved from the June-July period due to wet conditions expected in the host country during that time.

The changes were made following a meeting by officials from Cameroon and CAF on Wednesday.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. 2021 Afcon Qualifying groups complete after weekend’s preliminaries
  2. 2021 Afcon Qualifiers Draw: Pots, Procedure and Zimbabwe’s potential opponents
  3. Africa Cup of Nations – Round 1 Qualification Results
  4. Only four African coaches at AFCON 2017