The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 edition will take place in January, hosts Cameroon have confirmed.

The tournament is being moved from the June-July period due to wet conditions expected in the host country during that time.

The changes were made following a meeting by officials from Cameroon and CAF on Wednesday.

La #TOTALAFCON2021 se jouera au #Cameroun du 9 janvier au 6 février 2021. Date modifiée pour des raisons météorologiques à la demande du Cameroun. @CAF_Online @AAhmad_CAF pic.twitter.com/AUGAE3nh8P — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) January 15, 2020

