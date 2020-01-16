Legendary former Barcelona midfield maestro Xavi Hernandez has for the first time broken silence on the reasons why he turned down the offer to replace Enersto Varverde as head coach of the Catalan giants.

Xavi(39), was approached by the Barcelona hierarchy before they sacked Valverde to land one of the hottest sits in world football but turned them down for reasons he has now explained.

“It is true that I received an offer from Barcelona” Xavi told reporters ahead of his side Al Sadd’s Qatar Cup final against Al Duhail on Friday.

“[Barça directors] Éric Abidal and Óscar Grau made the offer, but I did not accept it becauseI felt it came too soon.That doesn’t mean it’s not still my dream to coach Barcelona one day,” he added.

