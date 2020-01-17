Knoweledge Musona has joined Belgian top-flight KAS Eupen on loan from Anderlecht until the end of the season.

The loan transfer follows after the Zimbabwean forward failed to break into the first team this season. He trained with the Eupen in Doha, Qatar last week and impressed the technical team.

Speaking after the signing at a presser on Friday, coach Beñat San José said: “Knowledge Musona has integrated very well into the team. He is a player who offers us additional opportunities in attack. He can score goals himself, but he can also support his teammates with good passes.”

The deal ends speculation regarding the 29-year old’s future.

Meanwhile, Musona is expected to make his competitive debut against Charleroi in the league on Saturday.



Comments

comments