Warriors fullback Divine Lunga says he got offers from Turkey after the Afcon 2019 but a deal never materialised.

The 24-year-old featured in two of Zimbabwe’s three Group A matches at Afcon, earning plaudits especially after the first game against Egypt where he managed to contain Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

In an interview with South African news website IOL, the former Chicken Inn man, however, said he does not regret failing to move overseas and his slump in form has nothing to do with the frustrations of the failed deal.

“I did get offers after the Afcon but it is all about good timing and getting opportunities. When it is not your time, God will open doors for you one day,” said Lunga.

“I got offers from Turkey but I don’t know what happened after that. I’m not feeling down because I couldn’t go overseas and I don’t think that’s the reason why my form has dropped slightly.

“When I started football, my dream was to come and play in the South African league. It is a good league, most of the teams abroad can spot you easily when you are playing in South Africa than in Zimbabwe.”

The player hasn’t lost the hope of moving to Europe yet.

He said: “My next objective now is to go abroad.

“I’m inspired by the likes of Musona, Teenage and Bhasera because I also want to play overseas. I wish, I can do better this season. I want to perform well.

“No one predicted that I will play in the Afcon but I did while I was with Arrows. Everyone was shocked that Divine is going to the Afcon. That’s football and that’s why I’m saying it is all about opportunities and time.”

Comments

comments