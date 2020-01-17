ZIFA have sacked the national Under 17 women’s coach Garthly Chipuka following a 5-0 humiliation in Botswana in the World Cup qualifiers last week.

Chipuka has been replaced by Langton Giwa who was in charge of the Under-20 side a few years ago.

The association confirmed the new appointments in a statement on Friday: “Garthly Chipuka has been replaced by Langton Giwa as the Coach of the U-17 girls’ team.”

The new coach will be assisted by Ennie Konje and Boga Ndebele.

Their first assignment is the second leg, preliminary round World Cup qualifier against Botswana on 26 January at Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium.

