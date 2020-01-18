Hardlife Zvirekwi has spoken for the first time following his acrimonious departure at CAPS United.

The midfielder left the Harare giants after the club decided not to give him a new contract at the end of December. He was told about the news through a WhatsApp group last week.

The 32-year old had spent almost seven years at the Green Machine and lifted the Championship in 2016 as well as finishing in the group stages of the CAF Champions League in 2017.

He was also named the Soccer Star of the Year for the 2016 season.

Speaking on The Daily Sports Zone on Star FM on Friday, Zvirekwi admitte he is going through a hard time since he got the news that his services are no longer wanted at CAPS United.

He said: “It hasn’t been a good week for me to be honest. It has been a tough and emotional week.

“It (the news) was a suprise to me.”

When asked how he was informed about the development, the former Warriors international answered: “It was on a WhatsApp group for all CAPS United players.

“I don’t have a clue why they had to do that in such a manner.

“The message was circulated on Social Media as it is.”

Zvirekwi, however, refused to reveal who delivered the message but said he is not bitter.

On his next move, he said: “I’m considering a lot things right now. I’m still to make a decision on my next move.”

To listen to the full interview, click here.

Comments

comments