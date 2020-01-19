Highlanders are yet to receive feedback from Chinese side Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic who have shown interest in signing Prince Dube.

The 22-year old striker attended trials at the second tier club towards the end of last month.

Bosso CEO Nhlanhla Dube has told Sunday News that they were yet to get communication from Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic but should be hearing from them in the coming days.

“We are yet to get an update on the outcome of the trials. We will know in the next few days, so far there’s no offer,” he said.

According to the publication, Highlanders are expecting about US$300 000 for the player, an amount that would certainly play a significant role in wiping off the club’s legacy debt.

