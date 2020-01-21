Mark Harrison says he was attracted to join Highlanders because of its passionate fans.

The British gaffer arrived in the country last week to take his new coaching role at Bosso, six months after he left Harare City to return to England.

His contract with the Bulawayo giants will last until the end of 2021 season.

According to the Herald, Harrison said: “Highlanders is the biggest football club in the country with a massive fan base. That particularly attracted me to the team.”

The former CAPS United gaffer said he is aware of the demands at a club which last won the league title in 2006.

“I am at the club to win the Premiership. I have to help them achieve their aim and if not this season then it has to be next year.”

