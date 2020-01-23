Some time in 2016, when legendary former Warriors captain Moses “Bambo” Chunga was at the helm of Harare City Football Club, he said something that very few took him seriously for.

‘Razorman’, as Chunga is widely-known in the local football circles, said a certain boy, who had just left Prince Edward School, would be “the next big thing to come out of Zimbabwe football.”

The boy in question, Tinotenda Kadewere, then just 20 years of age, was on the verge of flying to Sweden to try his luck via a trial stint, in what would be the genesis of a remarkable football journey.

To Chunga’s foretelling, Kadewere completed his long-awaited move to French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon from Le Havre on Wednesday for a fee in the region on €15 million, becoming the most expensive player in the history of Zimbabwean football in the process.

Kadewere might have delighted many Zimbabwean football fans amid such a big achievement but the one probably relishing it the most, is Moses Chunga, for his ‘prophecy’ came to pass.

Comments

comments