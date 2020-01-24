Chicken Inn will return to Malawi for a pre-season tour scheduled for next month.

The Gamecocks featured in a four-team invitational tournament last year and coach Joey Antipas will use the same competition this year to prepare for the 2020 season.

The Zimbabwe side was invited along with Mozambican team UD Songo and will play BE Forward Wanderers and Malawian champions Nyasa Big Bullets who are coached by Callisto Pasuwa.

The three-day invitational tournament is hosted by Bullets and is set to be held at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre from 28 February to 1 March.

