Check out pictures of Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere’s unveiling by French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon on Friday.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Three European clubs ‘scrambling’ for Tino Kadewere-reports
  2. Kadewere suffers fresh injury
  3. Tino Kadewere scores again to send Djurgården into semis of Swedish Cup
  4. Tino Kadewere scores again ,provides two assists