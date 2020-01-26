Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze suffered a horrific neck injury during the game against Maritzburg United on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean landed awkwardly on his neck just ten minutes into the second half after collided in the air with Maritzburg’s Judas Moseamedi. He was was taken off on a stretcher in the 58th, strapped with a neck guard and an oxygen mask.

According to an update from the club, the injury looks like a neck muscle sprain and scans will be done to determine the extent of damage.

ELVIS CHIPEZEZE 🤕 UPDATE For now it looks more like a Neck Muscle Sprain. There will be X-Rays done after the match as a precaution to exclude Cervical spine injuries.#LennaKeMoroka pic.twitter.com/8P7GZ1EW0t — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) January 26, 2020

