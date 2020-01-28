Chicken Inn players Xolani Ndlovu and Valentine Kadonzvo are expected to undergo trials at South African Premiership side Bidvest Wits today, the Chronicle reports.

The publication says the pair left the country yesterday and will start their one-week trial stint today.

Club secretary-general Tawengwa Hara, however, could neither confirm nor deny that the two are starting trials at Wits today.

“What I can tell you is that we have started our preparations for 2020 and the players you are talking about are part of the coaches’ plans for the coming season. If ever they are to go, you will be advised accordingly,” said Hara.

The Gamecocks have been exporting players to South Africa almost every year with the most recent departure being Clive Augusto who joined Maritzburg United in June last year.

Other players include striker Tendai Ndoro, midfielders Danny Phiri and Kudakwashe Mahachi, defenders Teenage Hadebe and Divine Lunga, as well as goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

