Aston Villa are through to the final of the Carabao Cup after a last minute winner against Leicester City at Villa Cup.

The match saw Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba start and finish the match.

Trezeguet came of the bench and grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time winner to send Aston Villa into the final with a 2-1 win.

Nigerian international Kelechi’s Iheanacho’s second-half goal had cancelled out Matt Targett’s first-half strike to level things up on aggregate but the substitute’s late goal secured a 3-2 aggregate win and means it’s Villa going to Wembley.

Villa will meet the winner of the clash between Manchester City and Manchester Untied set for tomorrow. City are in control after a 1st leg 3-1 win.

Comments

comments