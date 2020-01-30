The suspense of who would be landing the Warriors head coach job finally ended yesterday when the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board announced to the waiting nation that they had settled for Zdravko Logarusic.

The 54-year-old Croatian will sign a two year performance-based contract and will be assisted by Joey Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe.

Over the years though, the romance between the Warriors coach job and foreign coaches has not really gone as expected and the former Sudan coach will have to defy numerous odds to succeed with country’s flagship football team.

The harsh reality is that no foreign coach has ever taken the Warriors to the Africa Cup of Nations finals and the Croatian will have to break that jinx and steer the Knowledge Musona-captained troops to Cameroon next year.

Additionally, Logarusic will have to be one of the few foreign coaches to have a stable and normal relationship with ZIFA in terms of remuneration.

Years ago, Jose Claudinei, better known as Valinhos, took ZIFA to FIFA over a US$ 81 000 debt, which deterred the Warriors from taking part in two consecutive World Cup qualifiers.

That being said, records are meant to be broken and hopefully Logarusic’s tenure will serve as an example.

