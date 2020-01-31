Chicken Inn have expressed their disappointment on Zifa after Joey Antipas’ appointment in the Warriors technical team on Wednesday

The gaffer was named as the first assistant of head coach Zdravko Logarusic.

The appointment has, however, sparked controversy as the Gamecocks’ leadership claims it was not consulted before.

In an interview with the Chronicle, the club’s secretary-general, Tawengwa Hara, said Antipas only applied for the vacancy of head coach and his appointment as the assistant was not supposed to take place.

“Everyone at the club is shocked how Zifa announced the appointment of our employee as Chicken Inn FC without talking to us.

“Antipas is Chicken Inn’s head coach and it’s surprising that they (Zifa) appointed him to the position of national team assistant coach when he had not applied for that job.

“He had applied for the Warriors’ top job and we were prepared for anything that would have arisen had he been successful,” said Hara.

The secretary-general added that the club will talk with Antipas who recently signed a new contract with them.

“What Zifa has done is similar to a club that announces signing a player contracted to another club without Club A communicating with Club B. Our last agreement with Zifa regarding Antipas ended in December last year. We are going to sit as a club, speak to Antipas and find out what he wants,” he said.

Antipas was the interim coach of the national team from August until December.

