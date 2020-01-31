The Spanish top division enters match day 22 this weekend with a host of mouth-watering fixtures on the cards.

Table-toppers Real Madrid host city rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernaneu tomorrow in what promises to be a fierce contest.

Zinadine Zidane’s charges are three points clear at the summit of the table but their stay there will be under threat from Diego Simeone’s men, who have given Real constant problems in recent games.

Fresh from their 0-2 defeat to Valencia which dislodged them from the top, second-placed Barcelona host Levante at Nou Camp on Sunday looking to return to winning ways. They are still without star striker Luis Suarez through injury.

Buoyed by their impressive win over Barcelona, seventh-placed Valencia host struggling Celta Vigo at the Mestalla.

LaLiga fixtures in full:

