South Africa international Bongani Zungu has arrived in Spain ahead of a loan move to La Liga side Mallorca from Amiens SC.

According to IB3 TV, Zungu will be loaned until the end of the season with Amiens pocketing €500 000 immediately.

Mallorca have an option to buy Zungu at the end of the loan deal for €5 million.

The television station captured his arrival in Spain as the deal appears to near finalisation.

