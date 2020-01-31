South Africa international Bongani Zungu has arrived in Spain ahead of a loan move to La Liga side Mallorca from Amiens SC.

According to IB3 TV, Zungu will be loaned until the end of the season with Amiens pocketing €500 000 immediately.

Mallorca have an option to buy Zungu at the end of the loan deal for €5 million.

The television station captured his arrival in Spain as the deal appears to near finalisation.

💥 El nou fitxatge del @RCD_Mallorca ja és a Palma 🎥 Un equip d’@IB3noticies ha estat testimoni de l’arribada de Bongani Zungu 📺 Tots els detalls, a les 20.30 h, a @IB3televisio pic.twitter.com/0CgsvSC0Ih — Esports IB3 (@EsportsIB3) January 30, 2020

