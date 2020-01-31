Zimbabwean winger Gabriel Nyoni has been given his marching orders for a malicious tackle on Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh in the two sides’s ABSA Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday…

An overhit through pass saw the 27-year-old face to face with Leeuwenburgh, but the latter go to the ball first and Nyon’s momentum saw him step on the goalkeeper’s face with his left foot.

Play had fo be stopped for ten minutes as he (Leeuwenburgh) got treatment and was eventually replaced.

Comments

comments