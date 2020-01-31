Newly-appointed Zimbabwe senior men’s national soccer team coach Zdravko Logarusic has reassured the football-crazy nation that he will work hard to achieve goals set for him by his new paymasters.

The 54-year-old Croatian was chosen as the man to steer the Warriors ship for the next 2 years and even though the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA explained to the nation why they settled for him, Logarusic reassured football fans.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter, the former Sudan coach said: “Thank you all for you messages and good wishes, be sure we will work very hard to achieve the objectives,”

Logarusic’s first task as Warriors coach is to lead the local based players in the CHAN 2020 finals in Cameroon.

