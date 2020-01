As Tino Kadewere is poised to join the illustrious group of Zimbabwean players who have played in the UEFA Champions League when he goes to Olympic Lyon next season, we relieve a rare footage of former Warriors captain Normal Mapeza playing in the 1994 edition against a Barcelona side with Pep Guardiola and Ronald Koeman.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/masiemsoko/status/1204099013252976640?s=21

Comments

comments