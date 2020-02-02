The list of teams that have reached the quarterfinal round of the 2019/20 Caf Champions League season is now complete following the end of the group stage.

Zimbabwe’s representatives in the tournament failed to go through after finishing at the bottom with just one point in Group B.

Their only point came in the 1-1 draw against Ah Ahly at Barbourfields in Match-day 4.

In Group A, Congolese giants TP Mazambe topped the pool and were joined by Zamalek of Egypt while Group B had Étoile du Sahel of Tunisia and another Egyptian side Al Ahly in the quarters.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the only Cosafa club in the last 8 round after maintaining an impressive unbeaten run in Group C, finishing on top with 14 points. Wydad Casablanca booked their quarter-final berth as runners-up.

Just like Group B, Group D was also dominated by North African teams. Holders Esperance of Tunisia and Moroccan club Raja Casablanca came out as pool toppers to conclude the quarterfinal list.

The quarterfinal draw will be held on Wednesday.

Qualified teams:

TP Mazembe (DRC)

Zamalek(Egypt)

Étoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Al-Ahly (Egypt)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Espérance (Tunisia)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

