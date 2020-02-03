Dynamos are set to take their pre-season preparations beyond the Zimbabwe borders as the club announces a tour of South Africa.

The Glamour Boys will play a couple of practice matches against top-flight teams as well as those from the lower leagues. The games are likely to be played behind closed doors as the South African season is still underway.

Club spokesman Tinashe Farawo confirmed the news to the Herald, saying: “We are holding several camps in the country’s resorts and next week we will continue with those bonding camps in Shamva. Of course, we will tour several countries in the region including South Africa this pre-season.

“Plans for the team to go to South Africa for a pre-season camp where we will play practice matches against both top-flight and lower division teams in that country are advanced.”

Farawo also said Dynamos will sign partnership agreements with some of the region’s big teams which will see the country’s biggest and most successful team exchanging notes and personnel with those clubs.

“The idea is to make Dynamos a big entity. So we are strategising on how we will go about it. There are teams in the region, including of course in South Africa, which we are talking to at the moment.

“We will partner some and twin with others. Football needs modern strategies and that is one of the ways to go,” he said.

