Pitso Mosimane has given insight into why the negotiations with Mamelodi Sundowns for a new contract have stalled.

The gaffer who has been at the helm of the Pretoria-based side since 2012 has five months left on his current deal.

He has revealed to TimesLive website that negotiations are stuck at 80% and the failure to reach an agreement is not on the financial grounds but principle.

“Negotiations are still where they were‚ there is 20 per cent left. It is about principle and not money‚ trust me it is not about money‚” he said.

“I am not playing around and saying money…. its principle.

“It is important that Sundowns are happy and I am happy and if you ask the Sundowns management they will tell you it is not about money.”

It’s believed that Mosimane is not happy with how the board is making recommendations on who to sign and who to let go. The coach allegedly wants his new contract to give him the sole power to decide.

Meanwhile, the CAF Champions League-winning coach has been linked with Egyptian giants Al Ahly who are reportedly prepared to snap him up at the end of the season when his contract with Sundowns expires.

Comments

comments