Newly appointed Zambia coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has bemoaned the country’s lack of quality players that can make it into England’s top-flight league.

The Serbian was unveiled on Monday by the Football Association of Zambia.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Micho compared Chipolopolo with other lower ranked teams such as Zimbabwe and Tanzania who have players in the EPL.

The Warriors have Marvelous Nakamba at the EPL club who was recently joined by Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta.

“You know it is painful that countries below Zambia have players in Aston Villa, all countries are watching Mbwana Samatta (Tanzanian) playing for Atson Villa yet ourselves we have none,” he said.

“They have to pull their socks so that they are not cry-babies or excuse lookers or blame shifters but that they are taking responsibility fully and are aware that wherever they have been signed, they have been signed as players to make a difference.”

Micho’s first assignment will be against Botswana in back-to-back Afcon Qualifers before coming to Zimbabwe in the following match.

