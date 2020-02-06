Warriors star Khama Billiat reportedly approached the South African courts with the intention of seeking protection from a marauding woman who is claiming to be the mother of his child.

Speculation is rife that the 29-year-old Kaizer Chiefs man is at loggerheads with the woman and even though he confidently denied anything of that sort in a live video with staunch Warriors fan Alvin “Aluvah” Zhakata last week, reports of the alleged rift have once again resurfaced.

South African tabloid Daily Sun yesterday ran a story in which the woman allegedly stormed into Naturena Village( Kaizer Chiefs headquarters) seeking to confront Billiat over child welfare, before being stopped by the Amakhosi security personnel.

It is also alleged by the publication that even though Kaizer Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa could not give further details on the matter, he did confirm knowing and having met the woman saying: “The lady once came to the Village and just like any other walk-ins I received her, listened to her query with utmost compassion and gave her advise on the club protocols of dealing with private matters.”

Billiat is said to have approached the courts requesting that the woman (name withheld) stops calling him and visiting him at work.

Comments

comments