New Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has received a timely boost after Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne made himself available for the crunch AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Algeria.

The 24-year-old finally received his Zimbabwean passport last year in time for the Botswana and Zambia qualifiers but made a last minute pull out citing “unforeseen medical conditions”, a move which some interpreted as lack of commitment to the Warriors, a suggestion which he has demystified.

“I can’t wait to come in March, I’m ready man, can’t wait to come.’’ Bonne told Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare according to The Herald.

The Warriors play the Desert Foxes, the reigning AFCON champions, in back to back Group H qualifiers slated for 23 March and 31 March respectively and Tino Kadewere’s revelation that he will only miss three weeks of action means that Logarusic will have all the attacking options available for the two clashes.

