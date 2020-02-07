Zinedine Zidane has defended his team selection after Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey following a 3-4 defeat to Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

The Madrid team had a mixture of regular stars and a couple of inexperienced players.

Speaking after the game, Zidane insisted he put a side he felt was good enough to progress.

“I put out a team that thought I could do well,” the coach said.

“I don’t think we were wrong with the team, but there is a rival who played very well and that has cost us.

“Here we are all together, when you win and when you lose.”

Sociedad surged into a 3-0 lead before the hour through the goals of Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak who scored a brace.

Marcelo pulled a goal back but Mikel Merino restored the 3-goal advantage for the visitors.

Late goals from substitute Rodrygo Goes and Nacho were not enough to turn around the game as Madrid lost the match 4-3.

