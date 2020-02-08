The 2020 CAF Chan draw will be held on Monday, February 17 at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports de Yaoundé in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The ceremony will start at 8 pm Zimbabwean time.

Broadcast Details

There are no broadcast details due to TV rights wrangle between CAF and French agency Lagardere, causing a blackout of all CAF content.

But you can follow live updates of the proceedings here on Soccer24.

Qualified teams

Zimbabwe is among the sixteen teams that will feature at the biennial competition which is only reserved for domestic players. The tournament will be held in Cameroon from 4-25 April 2020.

Tunisia who were initially part of the qualified teams withdrew from this year’s edition, owing to a congested domestic calendar.

Libya, former tournament winners, who had lost to the Carthage Eagles in the qualifiers for the Northern Zone will now be part of the qualified teams ahead of the draw.

Host – Cameroon

Central Zone – Congo, DR Congo

Central-East Zone – Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania

North Zone – Morocco, Libya

Southern Zone – Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe

West ‘A’ Zone – Guinea Mali

West ‘B’ Zone – Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo

Draw Procedure

The teams will be seeded based on the FIFA Rankings at the time of the draw. The sixteen nations will be placed in Groups A-D of four teams with Cameroon confirmed in Group A on the virtue of being the hosts.

Comments

comments