Warriors midfielder Talent Chawapiwa scored for Durban-based AmaZulu despite them crashing out of the Nedbank Cup courtesy of 1-4 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic.

The former Baroka man thrust Usuthu ahead on the half hour mark before teammate Michael Morton beat his goalkeeper to level matters for Silwelele.

The two sides went to half time break all square.

Amazulu would eventually crumble in the second half, conceding three goals and consequently crashing out of the knockout tournament.

