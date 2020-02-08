Odion Ighalo will miss Manchester United’s training camp in Spain because the club fears travel restrictions relating to the coronavirus outbreak may prevent him from returning to England.

The forward joined the EPL side from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal which was completed on the deadline-day of the January transfer.

The 30-year old won’t be with his new teammates in Spain after the club noted that he might get complications to get back into England after the camp.

Due to the outbreak of the virus in China, the Red Devils fear travelling restrictions targeting travellers who have been in the Asian country within the past two weeks might be effected on him.

“Odion will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days,” United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær confirmed the development to MUTV. “Because of the situation in China, we’re not sure if he’d be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again.

“He’s staying here working with a personal coach, [an] individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That’s a plus.

“Of course he might have liked to have come with the players and get to know them, but with the risk [of border restrictions tightening], we don’t want to take that.”

The coronavirus has claimed 722 lives in China and efforts to contain the Epidemic is underway across the world.

