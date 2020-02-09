Recently-appointed Warriors coach Zdravco Logarusic might have charmed the country’s football governing body ZIFA into appointing him to be at the helm of the country’s flagship football team but his history on the African continent is uninspiring one to say the least.

The 54-year-old Croatian, who will be in charge of the Warriors for the next two years, has been involved in some gloomy incidents in his coaching career on the continent.

In 2017, fans of Ghanian side Asante Kotoko, stormed the team’s training ground and barred the Croatian from entering in protest of poor results, demanding that he be sacked.

The supporters prevented Logarusic from entering the training ground and held up training for close to an hour before club officials managed to restore order.

Worryingly, Logarusic has also not seen out the distance of his contract in most of the jobs he has taken up as happened at Go Mahia, AFC Leopards and Asante Kotoko.

At the helm of the Sudan national team; his only national team coaching experience and where he also did not last the distance of his contract, Logarusic won only 3 of the 10 games he was in charge of, before he was sacked by the Sudanese football authorities.

Comments

comments