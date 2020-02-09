Log leaders Real Madrid retuned to winning ways with a comprehensive 4-1 come from behind win over Osasuna in the Spanish LaLiga on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane’s charges were looking to bounce back from the midweek Copa del Rey exit when they were beaten by Real Sociedad but found themselves behind in the 14th minute when Unai Garcia pounced on a corner kick to put Osasuna ahead.

Isco restored parity for Los Blancos before captain Sergio Ramos headed home to give them the lead for the first time on the afternoon just before half time.

Madrid came back into the second half a more fired up side and a third goal was inevitable and it eventually came through Lucas Vasquez in the 84th minute.

Serbian striker Luka Jovic came off the bench to round off the scoring in time added on to make it 4 for Madrid, who momentarily go 6 points clear at the summit of the Spanish top division.

