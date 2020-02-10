Highlanders are closing in on signing a senior trio, coach Mark Harisson has confirmed.

The Bulawayo giants have been assessing their former sons Mkhokheli Dube and Obidiah Tarumbwa as well as former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mitchell Katsvairo for the past two weeks.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Harisson admitted that he would want to have the three players in his squad but the club is still to start contract negotiations.

“We are looking at the possibility (of signing them) but until a deal is sealed, we can’t say much. I am happy with their performance so far, they are performing very well and working quite hard indeed,” said Harrison when asked about the trio.

Katsvairo has been without a club since mid last year when he was released by Ngezi Platinum after failing to impress.

Tarumbwa spent the last half of the 2019 season at Division 1 side Telen Vision on loan from Chicken Inn while Dube left FC Platinum at the end of his contract.

Comments

comments