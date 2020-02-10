Zimbabwean gaffer Callisto Pasuwa has reportedly failed to agree on a new contract with Malawian top-flight side Nyasa Big Bullets.

The 49-year old joined the club towards the end of the 2018 season before being offered a year-long deal last year. He won back-to-back championships during his tenure and was said to have agreed a 2-year contract extension.

But following recent revelations, no deal has been completed.

According to Malawian newspaper, The Nation, Pasuwa who arrived in Malawi last week from an off-season break refused to sign the contract and will return to Zimbabwe.

The developments was confirmed by the coach’s local agent Felix Sapao.

It’s understood the coach wanted to extended his stay with one year but Bullets were willing for a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, reports in Zimbabwe had suggested last week the coach Pasuwa is on the radar of some Zambian clubs.

