Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, is set to make his Manchester United debut when the Red Devils travel to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League clash with Chelsea on Monday.

The former Watford man, who arrived on deadline day from Shangai Shenhua, is on loan until the end of the current campaign.

He was left in England when the rest of his new teammates flew to Spain due to “reasons beyond the club’s control” and is reportedly desperate to make his debut for the club, which was confirmed by United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be against the Blues.

“He [Ighalo] is going to travel with us [to Chelsea] Solskjaer told the club’s official website on Tuesday.

“We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.” revealed the Norwegian.

