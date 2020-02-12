Ngezi Platinum Stars have unveiled twelve signings as the Mhondoro-based side brace-up for new season.
A couple of notable players joined the club, including former Maritzburg United striker, Junior Zindoga who left the ABSA Premiership side following the end of his contract.
Other big names are 2012 Soccer Star of the Year Denver Mukamba, Devon Chafa and Wellington Taderera who was voted into 2019 Team of the Year.
Munashe Katondo who was with the club’s developmental side was promoted to the senior team.
Here is the list of players:
Junior Zindoga
Anelka Chivandire
Munashe Katondo
Welly Taderera
Denver Mukamba
Marion Chang
Issah Alli
Nigel Makumbe
Nyasha Chintuli
Craig Matindife
Kudzai Chigwida
Devon Chafa
Pic Credit: Zim Football Daily