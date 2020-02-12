Ngezi Platinum Stars have unveiled twelve signings as the Mhondoro-based side brace-up for new season.

A couple of notable players joined the club, including former Maritzburg United striker, Junior Zindoga who left the ABSA Premiership side following the end of his contract.

Other big names are 2012 Soccer Star of the Year Denver Mukamba, Devon Chafa and Wellington Taderera who was voted into 2019 Team of the Year.

Munashe Katondo who was with the club’s developmental side was promoted to the senior team.

Here is the list of players:

Junior Zindoga

Anelka Chivandire

Munashe Katondo

Welly Taderera

Denver Mukamba

Marion Chang

Issah Alli

Nigel Makumbe

Nyasha Chintuli

Craig Matindife

Kudzai Chigwida

Devon Chafa

Pic Credit: Zim Football Daily

