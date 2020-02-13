Odion Ighalo is reportedly banned from Manchester United training ground over coronavirus fears.

The Nigerian completed a six-month loan to Old Trafford from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on the deadline-day of the January transfer.

According to the UK newspaper, The Mirror, the striker was instructed to train away from United’s AON Training Complex for health and safety issues. He has been working with a personal trainer at a separate location in Manchester.

Ighalo was also absent at the team’s winter break camp in Spain last week as the club feared travelling restrictions could be imposed on him.

The publication says the player is expected to join the rest of the squad tomorrow when his mandated 14-day incubation period ends.

This gives him a chance to be available ahead of Monday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

The coronavirus has claimed 722 lives in China and efforts to contain the Epidemic is underway across the world.

Comments

comments