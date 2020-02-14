CAPS United could lose one of their star performers in the previous campaign if lastest revelations are anything to go by.

Midfielder Blessing Sarupinda is set to depart for a trial stint at an unnamed Portuguese second-tier club next week.

According to SportBrief website, Sarupinda, a product of the Aces Youth Soccer Academy, has already received his visa.

The Green Machine’s vice-president Nhamo Tutisani was quoted in the media last week confirming the transfer news.

He said: “Blessing Sarupinda could be on his way to Portugal where his services are needed

“We are saying as a club, we are a business entity and whenever a business makes a bumper deal, everyone should benefit directly.”

Should the player completes his trials and is signed by the club, he will become the first Zimbabwean in the post-independence era to ply his trade in Portugal.

