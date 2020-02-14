SuperSport United Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stanley Matthews has revealed the club will send Kaitano Tembo to England next month for a study tour.

The Zimbabwean gaffer is in his second season as a substantive head coach of the Pretoria-based side after taking over the reins from Eric Tinkler two years ago. He has been at the club for the past two decades, holding different positions.

In an interview with IOL, Matthews stated Tembo will visit some of the top clubs in the English Premier League.

The CEO said: “Next month in March, he is heading to the UK. He will visit some of the major teams in the English Premier League.

“He will have one-on-ones with their head coaches and background staff. He will observe their training sessions and inspect their training facilities.

“When Pitso was here, we took him to Holland and Liverpool. We took Gavin Hunt to Australia in the sports of Institute. We also took him to Tottenham Hotspur. Kaitano will leave during the next Fifa break in March. We want him to pick new trends and methods of modern football.”

Kaitano Tembo has so far won the MTN8 Cup and is on course to finish in the top 4.

Comments

comments