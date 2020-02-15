Former Caps United forward Dominic Chungwa opened his scoring account in the Zambia Super League with a brace on Saturday.

Chungwa joined Lumwana Radiants on a two-year contract in mid-January and has so far made three successive starts.

He netted his first goal at the club in the 52nd minute of the 2-2 draw away at Green Eagles. The striker cancelled out the hosts’ first half lead.

His second goal came twenty minutes later when the Zimbabwean sent his side into the lead.

He was subbed off inside the last quarter hour of the game.

Fellow countrymen Kelvin Bingala and Keith Mavunga were unused substitutes in the encounter.

The result sees the Radiants leaping one place up into the 12th position.

