Pep Guardiola’s future as the coach of Manchester City is now hanging in balance following the UEFA ban imposed on his club on Friday.

The EPL champions were suspended from taking part in all UEFA club competitions after being found guilty of breaching the club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

The latest developments cast doubt on the future of the Spaniard, considering his contract at the Etihad ends in June.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Pep commented on his future in relation to their performance in the interclub competition.

The gaffer has struggled to take the team beyond the quarterfinal stage of the tournament since his arrival in 2016 despite winning all trophies in England including back-to-back league titles.

And should the ban be upheld and City fails to lift the Champions League trophy this season, he may be on his way out at the end of the season if these comments are anything to go by.

He told Sky News: “I accept it. I want to win the Champions League, I dream and will enjoy the games against Real Madrid, to see what I can do.

“And this process, the two weeks before, will be the happiest moments of my profession, to imagine what we can do to beat them.

“If we don’t beat them, then the chairman will come, or the sporting director, and say ‘It’s not good enough, we want the Champions League, I’m going to sack you.'”

Comments

comments