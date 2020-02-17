The Warriors have learnt their opponents in the 2020 Chan competition to be held in Cameroon from 4-25 April 2020.

They will face hosts Cameroon in the opening match of the tournament. Other Group A opponents are Burkina Faso and Mali.

This will be the second time Zimbabwe will face the Burkinabes and the Malians in the Chan competition. The national team played against the two sides in 2014, winning in both encounters.

The 2020 Chan will be the first tournament for Zdravko Logarusic who was unveiled as the Zimbabwe national team coach a week ago.

Draw:

Group A: Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Mali.

Group B: Niger, Congo, DRC, Lybia

Group C: Morocco, Togo, Uganda, Rwanda.

Group D: Tanzania, Namibia, Guinea, Zambia.

