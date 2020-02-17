The South African top flight light up the screens yet again this past weekend and Zimbabwean flag bearers were in the midst of the action, here is how they fared.

Knox Mutizwa was named man-of-the-match after scoring a brace in Golden Arrows’s 2-1 victory over AmaZulu in the KZN derby. The two goals were his 10th and 11th league goals of the current campaign respectively. Devine Lunga and Danny Phiri also featured for Abafana Bes’thende.

For Usuthu, Talent Chawapihwa was in the starting line up.

Walter Musona ended his 10-month barren spell in front of goal when he opened the scoring in Polokwane City’s 3-2 win over Cape Town City. In that same encounter, Charlton Mashumba also took part but George Chigova was not in goal for Rise and Shine.

Khama Billat returned to Kaizer Chiefs’ starting eleven for the first time since December but could not inspire his side to victory as they lost 1-2 to Maritzburg United. Willard Katsande captained Amakhosi while Gabriel Nyoni came on as a second half substitute for the Team of Choice.

Ovidy Karuru started for Stellenbosch but was replaced early in the second stanza in their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United. For Matsatsantsa, Kuda Mahachi and Onismor Bhasera both took part.

Kelvin Moyo was in the heart of defense for Chippa United when they were thumped 0-3 by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Elvis Chipezeze was in goal for Baroka in their 0-1 defeat to Bidvest Wits.

