A visibly angry Moussa Marega walked off nine minutes after scoring for his Porto side’s in the 2-1 win at Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday in protest over disgusting racist abuse from the home fans.

The forward netted the winning goal on the hour mark but a section of Guimaraes supporters shouted provocative chants towards the 28-year old Mali international.

The abuse is reported to have started during the warm-up and throughout the game, but it got worse after Porto’s second goal.

Marega then signalled to be subbed off with team-mates, his coach and opposition players trying to persuade him to stay on but he refused.

As he walked to the tunnel, boos were heard and the player responded by pointing his thumbs down and also raised his middle fingers to the crowd.

Marega abandona o relvado no D. Afonso Henriques contra a vontade de colegas e equipa técnica#LigaNOS #VSCFCP

🎥⏱ https://t.co/q8tCRvjMxS pic.twitter.com/vRd7LfTtme — VSPORTS (@vsports_pt) February 16, 2020

Marega later posted on Instagram describing the home supporters who made the racist screams as “idiots”.

He said: “Just want to tell these idiots that come to the stadium to say racist chants… f**k you.

“I also thank the refs that didn’t protect me with the yellow card I got for defending the colour of my skin.

“I hope to never meet you again in a football field! YOU ARE SHAMEFUL.”

Comments

comments