CAPS United have confirmed the deal with Chapungu over the transfer of Ian Nyoni.

The forward had been a target for the Green Machine in the pre-season but the relegated Waru-Waru side was reluctant to lose one of their star players in the 2019 campaign.

Nyoni, 25, finished the term with six goals, one behind the club’s top scorer Brighton Mugoni.

The Harare giants are rebuilding their team as they look to replace the majority of the squad that agonisingly missed the championship on the final day of last season.

With only twelve players retained from the lot, the club’s initial target is to bring in a total of forty new players for all age groups and eighteen signings have been made so far.

The confirmed arrivals are Ishmael Wadi, Tatenda Tumba and Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye who all joined from Harare City, Leeroy Mavhunga from Yadah and talented former Chicken Inn player Innocent Mucheneka.

