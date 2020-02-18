Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya recently had a street named after him in the country’s capital Lusaka.

The 1988 African Footballer of the Year, who is also the former president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), was greeted with loud cheers from Zambian football fans who had gathered to witness the official renaming of the street.

He even took to microblogging site Twitter to show appreciation.

“I will carry this honor with dignity and pride both in Mother Zambia and across the globe. Thank you the people of Lusaka,” he posted.

