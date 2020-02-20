The Warriors will start their 2020 football calendar outside the top 100, according to latest FIFA rankings announced on Thursday.

Zimbabwe retained the 111th position on the global ladder with 1180 points while in Africa they are number 27.

The national team will start their 2020 season next month as they resume the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers before taking part in the Chan tournament in April.

Elsewhere, there is little movement in the latest ranking, owing to few matches having been played on the international front so far this year.

Some minor changes in the top 50 sees Wales (23rd, down 1) and Paraguay (41st, down 1) each fall down a spot, while Ghana (46th, up 1) rise ever so slightly.

