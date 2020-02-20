Warriors star Teenage Hadebe has expressed readyness ahead of the AFCON 2021 Group H qualifiers between Zimbabwe and defending champions Algeria and belives they can stun their much fancied opponents.

Zimbabwe travel to the North African country on the 23rd of March before hosting the Desert Foxes in Bulawayo eight days later, in what would be new coach Zdravko Logarusic’s first assignment at the helm of the county’s senior men’s national soccer team.

Hadebe, who plies his trade in Turkey for Yeni Malatyaspor, belives despite it being a tough mission, they can upset Algeria.

“Tough one indeed I’m expecting a high tempo game because North Africans are well known for their fast counter attacking style of play,” the former Kaizer Chiefs man said according to H-Metro.

“So we have to be fully focused and alert throughout the match. But I believe we have a good squad that can match all those standards so yes I believe we are going to beat them, “he added.

Comments

comments