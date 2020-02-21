Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa is among the twenty-six candidates taking part in the inaugural FIFA Diploma in Football Law that got underway in Miami, USA this week.

The diploma has five modules and will be completed across five different continents over the next 13 months. The first part of the course is being done at the Concacaf HQ in the American city.

According to FIFA, the programme is a new chapter in the long partnership between FIFA and the CIES – International Center for Sports Studies.

It will give participants a deep insight into the likes of football structures, transfer regulations, disciplinary, doping and integrity matters, and proceedings in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, ensuring those involved can provide vital insight and advice to football stakeholders upon completion.

About 149 applicants from around the world applied to do the diploma but only 26 participants were selected.

